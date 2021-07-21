NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What SHAQ Posted On Instagram About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shaq posted to his Instagram after Game of the NBA Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal posted to his Instagram about Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points in Game 6 to help lead the Bucks to a 103-95 win over the Suns to win the series 4-2, and win the NBA title on their home floor in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

