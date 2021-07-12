NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "I Just Thought Monty Made A Bad Choice Last Night" FS1's Skip Bayless Says Of Benching Devin Booker

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening.

Devin Booker only scored 10 points on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Finals, and was benched during the fourth quarter.

On Monday, Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed gave his thoughts on the benching, and the video can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks, but still have a 2-1 series lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

