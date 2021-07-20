NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: 'I Should Never Be Compared To Kobe Bryant' Says Devin Booker When Asked About Comparisons

Devin Booker spoke on ESPN's The Jump on Monday, and a clip of what he said when Richard Jefferson asked about people comparing him to Kobe Bryant can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA on ESPN's Twitter account.

"I should never be compared to Kobe Bryant," Booker told Jefferson on The Jump.

The Phoenix Suns trail the Milwaukee Bucks 3-2 in the NBA Finals and Game 6 is on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

