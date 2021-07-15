NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: 'I Thought I was Going To Get Dunked On' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks About His Huge Block
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his massive block in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals post-game on Wednesday evening.
The clip of him speaking can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.
A clip of the block can be seen below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet.
The Bucks won 109-103 over the Suns to tie the series at 2-2.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.
