NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: 'I Thought I was Going To Get Dunked On' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks About His Huge Block

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his massive block in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals post-game on Wednesday evening.

The Bucks won 109-103 over the Suns to tie the series at 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

