NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "I Want A Trade" Giannis Antetokounmpo Cracks A Joke After Winning NBA Championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a hilarious joke after winning the NBA Championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now an NBA Champion after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points in the closeout game.

After the game, the two-time MVP had a hilarious joke, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

