NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "I'm Just Here Not To Get Fined" Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said On Saturday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Saturday ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee, and the two-time MVP had jokes as seen in a Tweet with a video below from Bleacher Report.

More of what Antetokounmpo said to reporters on Saturday can be seen in a Tweet from the NBA's Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

