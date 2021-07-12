NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "I'm Not Gonna Get Into The Complaining Publicly About Fouls" Monty Williams Said Post-Game

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Head coach of the Phoenix Suns Monty Williams spoke to reporters after the Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The clip of Williams speaking can be watched here from the NBA.

Tweets from what Williams said can also be seen in Tweets below from Tony Clements, ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

