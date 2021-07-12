NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "I'm Not Michael Jordan" All Giannis Antetokounmpo Cares About Is Winning The Next Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 40+ points in two straight NBA Finals games after scoring 41 points on Sunday night in Game 3, and 42 points in Game 2.
After the game, he was asked about Michael Jordan's streak of four straight NBA Finals games with 40 points (1993 against the Phoenix Suns), and what Antetokounmpo said can be seen in a Tweet below with a video from NBA TV.
ESPN's Malika Andrews and Tim Bontemps also captured what Antetokounmpo said in Tweets, and those can be seen embedded below.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Suns 120-100 in Game 3 to cut the series to 2-1 in favor of the Suns.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.