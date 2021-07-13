Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "It's Funny That There's A Defense Out There Called The 'Giannis Wall'" Says Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo spoke about how teams defend him, and the video can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Bally Sports Wisconsin. 

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16396210_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "It's Funny That There's A Defense Out There Called The 'Giannis Wall'" Says Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_13421591_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Tuesday

USATSI_16377273_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker Talks About The Sacrifices He Made As A Kid To Get To This Point

USATSI_16396273_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Ranks On A Scale From 1-10 If He's Sold On Giannis Antetokounmpo As A Playoff Superstar

USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "He's The Most Dominant Player In The NBA" ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

USATSI_16097138_168388303_lowres
News

REPORT: Pacers, Thunder, Pelicans, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Interested In Collin Sexton

USATSI_16386203_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Gives His Level Of Trust On A Scale Of 1-10 For Giannis Antetokounmpo As A Playoff Superstar

USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Suns Announce They Are Investigating Fight That Took Place During Watch Party At Arena

USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Devin Booker's Game 3