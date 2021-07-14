NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks The Bucks Can Win The Finals In This Many Games

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went on ESPN's The Jump with Rachel Nichols on Tuesday.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went on ESPN's The Jump with Rachel Nichols on Tuesday and talked about the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

The clip of him speaking can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's Nichols.

One of the quotes he said about thinking the Milwaukee Bucks can win the series can also be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the NBA on ESPN.

The Suns currently lead the series 2-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

