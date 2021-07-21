NBA Finals Suns-Bucks MASSIVE BET: Someone Bet $820,000 On Game 6

One gambler is very confident in the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

One gambler is very confident in the Milwaukee Bucks to beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

According to BetMGM, someone placed an $820,000 bet on the Bucks to beat the Suns.

The Tweet from BetMGM can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

