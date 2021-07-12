NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: One Gambler Won A Half-Million Dollar Bet On Game 3

One gambler won a $500,000 bet on the Milwaukee Bucks to cover the spread.

One gambler was a pleased person on Sunday evening after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-100 to take Game 3.

As seen in a Tweet below from br_betting, one gambler bet $500,000 on the Bucks to cover a 4.5-point spread, and they did.

The series is 2-1 with the Suns in the lead.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball