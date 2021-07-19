NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 6

The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead over the Suns.

On Monday morning on FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe predicted Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which will be on Tuesday night in Milwaukee between the Bucks and Suns.

The prediction from Sharpe can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Undisputed.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

