NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Stephen A. Smith Has Seen Enough Of Deandre Ayton In Game 6

Stephen A. Smith sent out a Tweet during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a Tweet about Deandre Ayton during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening between the Suns and Bucks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Tweet from Smith can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Suns had a 47-42 lead at halftime.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball