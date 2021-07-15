NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "The Suns Blew This Game It Was Right There For Them On A Silver Platter" Says Shannon Sharpe

The Phoenix Suns lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening.

The Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 109-103 on Wednesday evening in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday on FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe reacted to the game, and his reaction can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

