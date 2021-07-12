NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: This Dunk Just Broke The Internet

Cameron Johnson threw down a massive dunk during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns threw down a massive dunk during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, and the video of the dunk can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the second half of Game 3, and Tweets about the dunk can be seen embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball