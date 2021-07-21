NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Going NUTS Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Ordering 50 Nuggets At Chick-Fila-A With NBA Finals Trophies

Giannis Antetokounmpo ordered 50 nuggets at Chick-fil-A, and Twitter is freaking out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went to Chick fil-A on Wednesday morning with his NBA Finals trophies, and ordered 50 nuggets (the same amount of points he had in Game 6).

The video of the two-time MVP ordering from his Instagram live can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Greydy Diaz.

The Bucks won 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA title over the Suns.

Tweets about Antetokounmpo going to Chick-fil-A can be seen below.

