NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Reacting To Tweet From Lakers' LeBron James After Game 6

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship (see Tweet below).

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, and the Bucks won Game 6 by a score of 105-98 to win the title.

Here is what Twitter is saying to James' Tweet.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

