NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Making Three-Pointers Before Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

ESPN's SportsCenter Twitter account posted a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo nailing three-pointers before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Suns lead the series 2-1, heading into Game 4 on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

