NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Warm Up Before Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 on Sunday night in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks heading into Game 3 on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

