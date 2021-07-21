NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Watch Kendall Jenner Walk Into Arena In Milwaukee For Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Kendall Jenner was seen walking into the arena before Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The video can be seen in a Tweet below from Twitter user @kendallxdevin.

The Bucks had a 3-2 series lead over the Suns heading into Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball