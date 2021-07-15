NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: What's The Public Betting On In Game 4?

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

William Hill US shared a Tweet with information on the percentage of what people are betting on for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.

The Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Suns lead the series 2-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

