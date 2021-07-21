NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 6?

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-2 series lead over the Phoenix Suns and can win the NBA Championship with a win on Tuesday evening.

William Hill US posted the percentages of what people are betting on for Game 6, and the Tweets can be seen below.

More from William Hill US on the gambling for the game can be read here.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

