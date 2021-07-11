NBA Finals: Suns Fans Gave The Middle Finger To The Bucks' Team Bus After Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first two games of the NBA Finals in Phoenix to the Suns.

After the Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday evening to take a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals, Suns fans gave the middle finger to the Bucks' team bus.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from ClutchPoints, and they also cited who originally posted the video on Instagram (@quinyon72_legend).

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

