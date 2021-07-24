NBA Finals: Twitter Reacts To Maria Taylor Leaving ESPN For NBC

Maria Taylor made her debut on NBC on Friday for the Olympics.

On Tuesday, Maria Taylor finished her last ESPN assignment during the NBA Finals and did not agree to a new contract with ESPN (see Tweet below from ESPN PR on Wednesday).

Taylor is now with NBC (see Tweet below), and made her debut on their programming in Tokyo for the Olympics on Friday.

More on Taylor joining NBC can be read here from NBC Los Angeles (Tweet also below).

Here is what Twitter is saying about Taylor now on NBC.

