NBA Finals: You Might Want To Bet On The Bucks To Beat The Suns In Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Scott Foster is the crew chief for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee on Sunday evening (see Tweet below from Rob Perez).

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Foster do not have an excellent track record, to say the least.

Paul's teams have lost 11 straight playoff games when Foster has refereed, and a clip of Paul speaking after the Suns lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the first round (May 27) can be seen in a Tweet below from The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

In the clip, Paul alludes to the 11 straight losses.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

