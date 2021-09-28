Central Division Notebook: Check Out Lonzo Ball And DeMar DeRozan In Their New Uniforms

NBA Media Day took place on Monday, and fans got to see DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in Chicago Bulls jerseys for the first time.

The NBA had essentially its first day of school on Monday as all 30 teams around the NBA held Media Day.

Fans got a chance to hear from their favorite team's players and get to see players who joined new teams wear their new uniforms for photos.

The Chicago Bulls had a huge off-season and two of the additions they made were signing both DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball.

DeRozan can be seen photoed with Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine in the Tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.

Ball can be seen photoed with Coby White in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Bulls.

The Pacers and Bulls will play each other four times during the 2021-22 NBA season.

