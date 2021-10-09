NBA: Check Out Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo's Absurd Shoe Closet In His Orlando Home

Publish date:
NBA: Former Magic And Current Heat Star Victor Oladipo Has A Ridiculous Shoe Closet In His Orlando Home
NBA star Victor Oladipo had an absurd shoe closet in his Orlando, Florida, home. The two-time All-Star is on the Miami Heat, but has also played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.
According to Sun Sentinel Sports, (read article here and see Tweet embedded below) NBA star Victor Oladipo is selling his Orlando, Florida, home.
Oladipo played in Orlando for three years, because he was drafted second overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Magic.
Within the house, (which the Sun Sentinel reports has a buyer for $1.8 million), there is an absurd shoe closet, which is any sneaker fans dream.
All of the photos from the house can be seen in the Sun Sentinel Sports article, or from Realtor.com here.
Oladipo is entering his tenth season in the NBA and averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game playing for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat last season.
