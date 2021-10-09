NBA: Check Out Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo's Absurd Shoe Closet In His Orlando Home

According to Sun Sentinel Sports, (read article here and see Tweet embedded below) NBA star Victor Oladipo is selling his Orlando, Florida, home.

Oladipo played in Orlando for three years, because he was drafted second overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Magic.

Within the house, (which the Sun Sentinel reports has a buyer for $1.8 million), there is an absurd shoe closet, which is any sneaker fans dream.

All of the photos from the house can be seen in the Sun Sentinel Sports article, or from Realtor.com here.

Oladipo is entering his tenth season in the NBA and averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game playing for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat last season.

