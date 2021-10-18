Malcolm Brogdon Reportedly Agrees To Big Contract Extension

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Malcolm. Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a 2-year, $45 million contract extension, which extends to the two-years he already had.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below, and the story on ESPN can be read here.

ESPN's Bobby Marks notes that means that Brogdon cannot be traded this season (see Tweet below).

Brogdon averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game last season, while also grabbing 5.3 rebounds and dishing out 5.9 assists.

The 28-year-old began his career on the Milwaukee Bucks, and won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award in 2016.

Related stories on NBA basketball