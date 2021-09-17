Here's What Former Pacers Star Artest Tweeted

September 17, 2021
NBA: Former NBA All-Star And Chicago Bulls Star Metta World Peace Tweeted On Thursday

Former Indiana Pacers star Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet on Thursday. Before Artest was an All-Star in Indiana, he was a rising star on the Chicago Bulls.
Former Indiana Pacers star Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet on Thursday. Before Artest was an All-Star in Indiana, he was a rising star on the Chicago Bulls.

Former NBA Defensive Player of The Year and All-Star for the Indiana Pacers Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) sent out a Tweet on Thursday. 

The Tweet from the NBA Champion can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

"Much Success to you today," Artest Tweeted on Thursday morning. 

The 41 year old played 17 years in the NBA and has career averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game. 

