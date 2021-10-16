Pacers Sign An NBA Vet

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced a series of roster moves.

They waived several players, and then correspondingly signed a few new players.

The official announcement from the team can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from their Twitter account.

They waived Keifer Sykes, Terry Taylor and Nate Hinton, and then signed Justin Anderson, Derek Culver and Bennie Boatwright.

Anderson was a first round pick out of Virginia back in 2015.

The 27-year-old has had NBA stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and most recently Brooklyn Nets.

