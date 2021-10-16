Pacers Sign An NBA Vet

    • October 16, 2021
    NBA Free Agency: Former Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers And Atlanta Hawks Player Signs With The Indiana Pacers
    NBA Free Agency: Former Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers And Atlanta Hawks Player Signs With The Indiana Pacers

    The Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Justin Anderson. The former first-round pick has played for the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks over his five-year NBA career.
    On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced a series of roster moves. 

    They waived several players, and then correspondingly signed a few new players. 

    The official announcement from the team can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from their Twitter account.

    They waived Keifer Sykes, Terry Taylor and Nate Hinton, and then signed Justin Anderson, Derek Culver and Bennie Boatwright. 

    Anderson was a first round pick out of Virginia back in 2015. 

    The 27-year-old has had NBA stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and most recently Brooklyn Nets. 

