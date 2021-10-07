Report: The Pacers Signed Brad Wanamaker

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have signed Brad Wanamaker to a training camp deal. Wanamaker has played for the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

The Tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below.

Wanamaker is a point guard and is 32 years old.

He has three seasons of NBA experience.

He played for the Boston Celtics for two seasons, and during the 2019-20 season he played over 19 minutes per game for the Celtics and averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

He also shot over 92% from the free throw line that season.

Last season, he played for the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets.

His career averages in 168 regular season games are 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He's proven to be an elite free throw shooter over his three seasons (90.6% career average).