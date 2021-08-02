NBA Free Agency: Pacers Reportedly Re-Sign T.J. McConnell

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a new contract with free agent guard T.J. McConnell.

McConnell started his career with the 76ers in Philadelphia, and has spent the last two seasons in Indiana with the Pacers.

Last season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game off the bench.

He is also a defensive stopper averaging 1.9 steals per game last year.



