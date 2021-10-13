Pacers Game Preview: Who Are Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies?

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA Game Preview: Who Are Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies?
    Publish date:

    NBA Game Preview: Who Are Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies?

    The Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies in their first preseason game at home on Tuesday evening.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers will finally get to play in front of their home crowd for the first time last season's play-in Game against the Charlotte Hornets. 

    The Pacers began their preseason on the road in a loss to the Knicks in New York, and then beat the Cavs in Cleveland. 

    On Wednesday night they host the Memphis Grizzlies. 

    Who are the Grizzlies?

    The Grizzlies have flown under the radar the last few seasons, but it's time to start paying attention to this group.

    While they are super young, they have three players 25 years old and younger who led the team to the Western Conference Playoffs last season. 

    Ja Morant is their point guard and the 2020 second overall pick, who will likely be an All-Star at some point in the near future. 

    Jaren Jackson Jr. was the fourth overall pick in 2018, and has a chance to be a double-double machine for years to come. 

    Dillon Brooks (who is out for the next few weeks) is a two-way scorer who averaged over 17 points per game last season, and brings high intensity. 

    The Grizzlies beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game last season just to make the playoffs, which is impressive in its own right. 

    There is no telling how far this team can go over the next five-ten years. 

    The Pacers will be missing several key players for the game (see Tweet from Tony East of Forbes below). 

    Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be far from at full strength as well (see Tweet below from Grizzlies PR). 

    The game kicks off at 7 P.M. Eastern Time. 

    USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Game Preview: Who Are Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies?

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
    News

    Could Caris LeVert Be An All-Star This Season?

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What The Pacers Tweeted On Wednesday

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16125309_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Ellis More Than 100 NBA Players Will Make Next Season

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16927876_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Shares Strong Feelings About Deontay Wilder After Tyson Fury Fight

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_15745146_168388303_lowres
    News

    Sumner Gets Waived By Brooklyn

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Awesome Photo Myles Turner Shared On Twitter

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16840311_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16214049_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers G-League Player Signs With Nets

    Oct 10, 2021