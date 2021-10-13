Pacers Game Preview: Who Are Ja Morant And The Memphis Grizzlies?

The Indiana Pacers will finally get to play in front of their home crowd for the first time last season's play-in Game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pacers began their preseason on the road in a loss to the Knicks in New York, and then beat the Cavs in Cleveland.

On Wednesday night they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Who are the Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies have flown under the radar the last few seasons, but it's time to start paying attention to this group.

While they are super young, they have three players 25 years old and younger who led the team to the Western Conference Playoffs last season.

Ja Morant is their point guard and the 2020 second overall pick, who will likely be an All-Star at some point in the near future.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the fourth overall pick in 2018, and has a chance to be a double-double machine for years to come.

Dillon Brooks (who is out for the next few weeks) is a two-way scorer who averaged over 17 points per game last season, and brings high intensity.

The Grizzlies beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game last season just to make the playoffs, which is impressive in its own right.

There is no telling how far this team can go over the next five-ten years.

The Pacers will be missing several key players for the game (see Tweet from Tony East of Forbes below).

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be far from at full strength as well (see Tweet below from Grizzlies PR).

The game kicks off at 7 P.M. Eastern Time.