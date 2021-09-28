September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: Here's The Photos That Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Tuesday

NBA: Here's The Photos That Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Tuesday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday with photos from Indiana Pacers media day and the Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

Turner also cited the camera work from Trevor Ruszkowski (@Bohvyn). 

The Pacers will kick off their season next month (October 20) against the Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game for the second time in his career last season (3.4 BPG). 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15375128_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos That Indiana Pacers Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Tuesday

1 minute ago
USATSI_13952749_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: There's No Way Draymond Green Should Be Ranked Better Than Domantas Sabonis

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16088098_168388303_lowres
News

Turner Shoots Up In ESPN's Rankings

7 hours ago
USATSI_16064188_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photos Of Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis And Torrey Craig From Indiana Pacers Media Day

7 hours ago
USATSI_13821446_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Said At Media Day

7 hours ago
USATSI_14720330_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Check Out Lonzo Ball And DeMar DeRozan In Their New Uniforms

7 hours ago
USATSI_14136085_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Video The Indiana Pacers Tweeted Of Myles Turner At Media Day

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Just Changed The Name Of Their Arena

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_13720354_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Have Announced The Training Camp Roster

Sep 27, 2021