NBA: Here's What Current Pacers And Former Texas Longhorns Star Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Thursday expressing his excitement for returning to full arenas during the 2021-22 NBA season.
The Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
"Man on the real I can't wait to play in full capacity arenas again been looking forward to it," Turner Tweeted on Thursday.
Turner led the NBA last season in blocks per game (3.4).
He finished the season with averages of 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
