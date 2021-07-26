NBA Free Agency: Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said About Playing For The Los Angeles Lakers

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is a free agent this off-season. The 31-year-old shooting guard spent the majority of his career with the Raptors in Toronto but has played the last three years with the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, the Fox Sports' Club Shay Shay podcast shared a video of Shannon Sharpe asking DeRozan about playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Club Shay Shay Twitter account.

