Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After The Pacers Played The Knicks

Isaiah Jackson sent out a Tweet after the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. Jackson was drafted out of the University of Kentucky in this year's NBA Draft.

The Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The game was also the first preseason game for the Knicks of the new season.

Isaiah Jackson (playing in his first ever NBA game) scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes of game action.

After the game, the former Kentucky star (who was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in this year's NBA Draft) sent out a Tweet.

His Tweet can be seen embedded below form his Twitter account.

Jackson quote Tweeted a Tweet from the Pacers and the original Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

The Knicks won the game 125-104.

