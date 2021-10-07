Here's What Isaiah Jackson Tweeted After The Pacers Played The Knicks

    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Isaiah Jackson sent out a Tweet after the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. Jackson was drafted out of the University of Kentucky in this year's NBA Draft.
    Isaiah Jackson sent out a Tweet after the Indiana Pacers played the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening. Jackson was drafted out of the University of Kentucky in this year's NBA Draft.

    The Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday evening. 

    The game was also the first preseason game for the Knicks of the new season. 

    Isaiah Jackson (playing in his first ever NBA game) scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes of game action. 

    After the game, the former Kentucky star (who was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in this year's NBA Draft) sent out a Tweet. 

    His Tweet can be seen embedded below form his Twitter account. 

    Jackson quote Tweeted a Tweet from the Pacers and the original Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

    The Knicks won the game 125-104. 

    Related stories on NBA basketball

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

