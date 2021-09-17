Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: Here's What Former Milwaukee Bucks And Current Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

NBA: Here's What Former Milwaukee Bucks And Current Indiana Pacers Star Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday wishing Edmond Sumner well after his surgery.
Author:
Publish date:

USA TODAY Sports

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Tuesday wishing Edmond Sumner well after his surgery.

Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet on Tuesday wishing his teammate well after surgery. 

Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers was announced as having a torn left Achilles. 

On Tuesday, Sumner had surgery, and Brogdon quote Tweeted Sumner's Tweet about the surgery. 

The Tweet from Sumner and the response from Brogdon can be seen embedded below.

Sumner Tweeted: "Can’t truly express how grateful I am for the love I’ve received these past days. I needed more than you can imagine. All those encouraging words helped me get back to a space where I needed to be. Thank God for a successful surgery. Tough road ahead, but nothing is stopping me."

Brogdon quote Tweeted Sumner's Tweet: "You're built for it bro!"

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

Myles Turner
News

Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Friday

USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Around The Eastern Conference: The Brooklyn Nets Just Signed A New Player

USATSI_12496179_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Lance Stephenson Put On His Instagram Story On Thursday

Myles Turner
News

NBA: Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
News

Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance Stephenson?

USATSI_15359708_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Giannis Gets Same Ranking As Steph In NBA 2k22

USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Should Bring LiAngelo Ball To Training Camp

USATSI_15375128_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Myles Turner Is Better Than Enes Kanter