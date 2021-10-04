Here's What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: Here's What Former Number Two Overall Pick And Current Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday
Publish date:

NBA: Here's What Former Number Two Overall Pick And Current Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Sunday.
Author:
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Sunday.

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out a Tweet on Sunday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Happy Sunday!"

The two-time All-Star played for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat last season. 

He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. 

The NBA veteran was the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic out of Indiana University. 

His two All-Star appearances came with the Pacers in 2018 and 2019. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

50 seconds ago
USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Could Make The NBA Finals If They Trade For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons

31 minutes ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Among Six Teams With Reported Interest In Simmons

35 minutes ago
USATSI_16842730_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Has High Praise For Luka Doncic

43 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Are The "Sleeper Team" For Ben Simmons

5 hours ago
USATSI_11739477_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_14870814_168388303_lowres
News

Everyone Remembers This Photo Of Former Pacers Star T.J. Ford

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_15557494_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Domantas Sabonis Is Really Underrated

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_10657321_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Joe Johnson? The Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets Or New York Knicks Should Sign The Former Seven-Time NBA All-Star

Oct 2, 2021