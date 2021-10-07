Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted Before The Indiana Pacers Played The New York Knicks

Malcolm Brogdon sent out two Tweets on Tuesday before the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks faced off at Madison Square Garden.

Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Tuesday in New York City against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Before the game on Tuesday, Brogdon sent out two Tweets and both can be seen embedded below.

Brogdon finished the game with five points, two rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes of action.

The Pacers fell 125-104 to the Knicks.

The point guard who started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks is entering his third season in Indiana.

Last season he averaged a career high 21.2 points per game.

