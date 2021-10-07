Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted Before The Indiana Pacers Played The New York Knicks

    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Malcolm Brogdon sent out two Tweets on Tuesday before the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks faced off at Madison Square Garden.
    Malcolm Brogdon sent out two Tweets on Tuesday before the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks faced off at Madison Square Garden.

    Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Tuesday in New York City against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. 

    Before the game on Tuesday, Brogdon sent out two Tweets and both can be seen embedded below. 

    Brogdon finished the game with five points, two rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes of action. 

    The Pacers fell 125-104 to the Knicks. 

    The point guard who started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks is entering his third season in Indiana. 

    Last season he averaged a career high 21.2 points per game. 

    Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner.
    Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back.
    NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry?

