Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted On Tuesday

NBA: Here's What Malcom Brogdon Who Used To Play For The Bucks And Now Plays For The Pacers Tweeted On Tuesday
Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet on Tuesday wishing his teammate well after surgery.
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers was announced as having a torn left Achilles.
On Tuesday, Sumner had surgery, and Brogdon quote Tweeted Sumner's Tweet about the surgery.
The Tweet from Sumner and the response from Brogdon can be seen embedded below.
Sumner Tweeted: "Can’t truly express how grateful I am for the love I’ve received these past days. I needed more than you can imagine. All those encouraging words helped me get back to a space where I needed to be. Thank God for a successful surgery. Tough road ahead, but nothing is stopping me."
Brogdon quote Tweeted Sumner's Tweet: "You're built for it bro!"
