Here's What Former Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NBA: Here's What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday
Publish date:

NBA: Here's What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Monday morning.
Author:
Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Monday morning.

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Monday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Despite what obstacles life brings. Always remember that You Can Fly! #HAAD."

The two-time All-Star is now a member of the Miami Heat. 

He's played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat. 

Last season, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists game for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat. 

He was the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Magic out of Indiana University, and is entering his ninth season as a pro. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

USATSI_11739477_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Former Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday

1 minute ago
USATSI_15644214_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Will Visit The Knicks On Tuesday, And Here's What The Knicks Tweeted On Monday

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16888326_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out This Former Pacers Star At The Colts Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_10801356_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Indiana Pacers Tweeted On Monday

8 minutes ago
USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Former Pacers Star Oladipo Tweeted On Sunday

3 hours ago
USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Could Make The NBA Finals If They Trade For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons

3 hours ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Among Six Teams With Reported Interest In Simmons

17 hours ago
USATSI_16842730_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Has High Praise For Luka Doncic

17 hours ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Are The "Sleeper Team" For Ben Simmons

22 hours ago