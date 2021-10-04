Here's What Former Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Monday

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Monday morning.

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Monday morning, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Despite what obstacles life brings. Always remember that You Can Fly! #HAAD."

The two-time All-Star is now a member of the Miami Heat.

He's played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat.

Last season, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists game for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat.

He was the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Magic out of Indiana University, and is entering his ninth season as a pro.

