NBA: Here's What Stephen A. Smith Tweeted About Space Jam 2 And Lakers' LeBron James
Stephen A. Smith sent out a Tweet about Space Jam 2.
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN sent out a Tweet after watching the new movie Space Jam 2 staring LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Tweet from Smith can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Smith gave props to James for the movie, and James retweeted the Tweet to his Twitter account.
The movie came out last week over 24-years after the first one starring Michael Jordan.
