Craig Gets A 76 Overall In 2k

Torrey Craig of the Indiana Pacers was given a 76 overall rating in NBA 2k22. The new Pacers forward lost in the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, but because he played for the Milwaukee Bucks this season he will still get an NBA Championship ring.

Torrey Craig played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns last season.

Lucky for him, they both teams made the NBA Finals.

Although he was on the Suns in their NBA Finals loss to the Bucks, he will still get an NBA Championship ring (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

Craig is now on the Indiana Pacers, and was given a 76 overall rating in the newest version NBA 2k.

The ranking can be seen here.

Over his four-year NBA career he has played for the Denver Nuggets, Bucks, Suns and now Pacers.

