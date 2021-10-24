Here's What Twitter Said About Jimmy Butler During And After Saturday Night's Heat-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat played an entertaining game in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.

The two teams were tied at the end of regulation, and the Pacers prevailed in overtime winning their first game of the season 101-92.

On the evening, Jimmy Butler had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Pacers improve to 1-2, and the Heat fall to 1-1.

Here's what Twitter was saying about the five-time All-Star on Saturday evening.

