Publish date:
NBA: Here's What Twitter Said About Jimmy Butler During And After Saturday Night's Heat-Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat in overtime on Saturday evening in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat played an entertaining game in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.
The two teams were tied at the end of regulation, and the Pacers prevailed in overtime winning their first game of the season 101-92.
On the evening, Jimmy Butler had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Pacers improve to 1-2, and the Heat fall to 1-1.
Here's what Twitter was saying about the five-time All-Star on Saturday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.