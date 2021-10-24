Publish date:
NBA Highlight: Watch Tyler Herro's Ridiculous And-One In The Heat-Pacers Game
Tyler Herro had an outstanding finish at the basket in Saturday evening's Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers game.
Tyler Herro had an outstanding finish at the rim, and drew the foul on T.J. McConnell for the and-one in the Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers game on Saturday evening.
The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Heat.
The Pacers led the Heat 56-46 at halftime as they are seeking their first win of the new season.
The Heat are 1-0 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks.
