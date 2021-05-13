Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Highlights: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Shot Against Rockets

With seven seconds left in the Lakers 124-122 win over the Rockets, Kyle Kuzma had a clutch basket that led to the win.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Lakers raised their 17th NBA Championship banner on Wednesday evening before their 124-122 win over the Houston Rockets at Staples Center.

Unfortunately, LeBron James missed yet another game due to his ankle injury, and Anthony Davis missed the Rockets game due to a groin injury. 

However, even with their two best players out, Kyle Kuzma willed the Lakers to victory scoring the game-winning basket. 

They were down 121-120 in the final seconds of the game, and Kuzma took a hard drive to the basket that ended in two-point to give the Lakers the lead with less than seven seconds left. 

The video of the game-winning layup Kuzma had can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report embedded below. 


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
News

How to Watch Pacers' Game With Bucks on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

USATSI_16072800_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Shot Against Rockets

USATSI_15993134_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Blake Griffin Throws Down a Dunk in Nets Spurs Game

USATSI_15452144_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Highlights: Kevin Durant With a Huge Dunk in Nets and Spurs Game

The Indiana Pacers Battle The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday
News

NBA News: Spurs' Starting Lineup Against Kevin Durant and Nets

USATSI_15929819_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Cavs

The Indiana Pacers Battle The Brooklyn Nets on Thursday
News

NBA News: Kevin Durant Status in Nets Spurs Game

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Kyrie Irving Updated Status in Nets Spurs Game

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Injuries: Anthony Davis Updated Status in Lakers Rockets Game