NBA Highlights: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Shot Against Rockets
With seven seconds left in the Lakers 124-122 win over the Rockets, Kyle Kuzma had a clutch basket that led to the win.
The Los Angeles Lakers raised their 17th NBA Championship banner on Wednesday evening before their 124-122 win over the Houston Rockets at Staples Center.
Unfortunately, LeBron James missed yet another game due to his ankle injury, and Anthony Davis missed the Rockets game due to a groin injury.
However, even with their two best players out, Kyle Kuzma willed the Lakers to victory scoring the game-winning basket.
They were down 121-120 in the final seconds of the game, and Kuzma took a hard drive to the basket that ended in two-point to give the Lakers the lead with less than seven seconds left.
The video of the game-winning layup Kuzma had can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report embedded below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.