NBA Highlights: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Hits Game-Winning Shot Against Rockets

With seven seconds left in the Lakers 124-122 win over the Rockets, Kyle Kuzma had a clutch basket that led to the win.

The Los Angeles Lakers raised their 17th NBA Championship banner on Wednesday evening before their 124-122 win over the Houston Rockets at Staples Center.

Unfortunately, LeBron James missed yet another game due to his ankle injury, and Anthony Davis missed the Rockets game due to a groin injury.

However, even with their two best players out, Kyle Kuzma willed the Lakers to victory scoring the game-winning basket.

They were down 121-120 in the final seconds of the game, and Kuzma took a hard drive to the basket that ended in two-point to give the Lakers the lead with less than seven seconds left.

The video of the game-winning layup Kuzma had can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report embedded below.



