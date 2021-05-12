NBA Highlights: Suns' Chris Paul Hits Shot over Warriors' Steph Curry
Chris Paul hit a tough shot over Steph Curry on Tuesday evening in San Francisco.
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are in Golden State playing the Warriors on Tuesday evening, and the Suns remain just one and a half games behind the Utah Jazz for the first seed in the Western Conference.
The Suns have not made the playoffs in a decade (since they had Steve Nash) and are on the verge of possibly being the number one seed in the entire conference.
Paul has been an MVP candidate all season for his work in Phoenix.
During the game on Tuesday, Paul took two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry off the dribble and hit a tough shot over him.
The video of the highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
