Knicks-Pacers: Derrick Rose Makes NBA History

    • November 4, 2021
    NBA History? New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Had A Big Milestone Against The Indiana Pacers On Wednesday
    NBA History? New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Had A Big Milestone Against The Indiana Pacers On Wednesday

    Derrick Rose scored the 12,000th point of his NBA career on Wednesday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
    Derrick Rose scored the 12,000th point of his NBA career on Wednesday night in the game between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

    Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose made history on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis. 

    The point guard recorded his 12,000th career point. 

    The clip of him scoring the point can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the NBA. 

    The Knicks lost the game 111-98, which had them fall to 5-3 on the season, while the Pacers won their second game in a row and improved to 3-6. 

    Rose finished with 13 points, two rebounds and three assists. 

